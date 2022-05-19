Become a Certified Southwest Germany Travel Specialist
Travel Agent Germany Tourism Lacey Pfalz May 19, 2022
What You Should Know About Southwest Germany
The state of Baden-Württemberg, located in the southwest part of Germany, is one of the most beautiful in the country. With clean lakes, beautiful forests and stunning mountains, its cities and countryside are unmatched. Its capital is Stuttgart, and it lies next to the French and Swiss borders. Located within is the famed Black Forest, along with many other attractions.
The Going Cuckoo – Southwest Germany Training Course offers all the relevant information for travel advisors to better sell this region of Germany – plus, the training course is completely free! Check out the rest of this slideshow to learn more about southwest Germany and why you should become a certified specialist.
Sponsored Content
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Germany Tourism, Travel Agent Academy, Germany
For more Travel Agent News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS