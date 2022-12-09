Become a Fiji Specialist With Online Agent Training Program
Become a Fiji Specialist
Tourism Fiji has revamped its travel agent specialist program, Matai 2.0.
The new program is more interactive and easy to use and is now in a tiered format.
As travel advisors progress through the modules, they earn better benefits while expanding their knowledge about Fiji.
