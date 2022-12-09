Last updated: 06:00 AM ET, Fri December 09 2022

Empty hammock in the shade of palm trees on tropical Fiji Islands. (photo via mvaligursky/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Become a Fiji Specialist

Tourism Fiji has revamped its travel agent specialist program, Matai 2.0

The new program is more interactive and easy to use and is now in a tiered format. 

As travel advisors progress through the modules, they earn better benefits while expanding their knowledge about Fiji.

