Sunny Isles Beach
While the Greater Miami area pulses with nonstop activity – with its performing arts venues, street fairs, legendary nightlife and neighborhoods ranging from South Beach to Little Havana – Sunny Isles Beach is a small sanctuary composed of parks, bike trails and easily accessible pristine beach. Combine this tranquility with an eclectic array of resorts, restaurants and attractions, plus a mix of international residents, and you'll find this tiny city to have a vibe of its own. Click through this slide show to learn more and discover why Sunny Isles Beach might be the perfect spot for your clients' next trip to the Miami area.
