Become an Expert on St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Janeen Christoff November 12, 2022
Enhance Your Travel Knowledge
Travel advisors who want to enhance their knowledge in Florida can become a St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra expert with Travel Agent Academy.
The two destinations make up Florida's Historic Coast, which dates back to the earliest explorers arriving in the country in the 1500s.
Visitors will enjoy the region's unique history, beautiful beaches, delicious foodie culture and more.
