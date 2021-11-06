Last updated: 11:10 AM ET, Sat November 06 2021

gallery icon Benefits of Becoming a La Colección Expert

Travel Agent La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Codie Liermann November 06, 2021

1/7
Naay Tulum by La Coleccion Resorts
Naay Tulum by La Coleccion Resorts (photo via La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana)

La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana

With a mix of distinctive resorts and urban hotels, La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana boasts properties in some of the most sought-after vacation destinations throughout Mexico and now also in the Dominican Republic. Despite the pandemic, the hotel company also recently revealed new properties opening in 2023. 

1/7

For more information on La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, Travel Agent Academy

For more Travel Agent News

More by Codie Liermann

Codie Liermann, TravelPulse

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS