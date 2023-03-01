Last updated: 07:45 PM ET, Wed March 01 2023

gallery icon Book Like a Pro With ALG Vacations' Specialist Program

Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Janeen Christoff February 28, 2023

1/8
Online learning, travel agent education
Using a laptop for an online education course. (photo courtesy Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock / Getty Images Plus)

From "I Don't Know" to Booking Like a Pro

ALGVPro is ALG Vacations' new travel advisor specialist program. The program has five interactive Certification modules that, upon completion, give travel advisors the benefit of being a certified pro. 

1/8

For more information on Travel Agent Academy, ALG Vacations, United States

For more Travel Agent News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS