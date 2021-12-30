Creating Rich Experiences for Your Travel-Starved Clients
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Linda Truilo December 30, 2021
The Historic Coast's Culinary Offerings Complement All Sorts of Interests
While Florida's St. Augustine is famous for its historical sites, with nearby Ponte Vedra offering top golf courses, there are many other ways to sell the region known as the Historic Coast – whether as a playground of pristine beaches, a haven for outdoor adventure or a dream wedding destination. But whatever your clients' interests, they should know that St. Augustine is a culinary standout, having been ranked by Southern Living as the "Best Foodie Town in the South" in 2019. So, whether they are true gourmets or simply love good barbecue and beer, clients will find much to delight their taste buds as they enjoy all the attractions the region has to offer.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
The Los Cabos Specialist Program Will Set You Up To Sell a Dream Destination
For more information on Travel Agent Academy, Florida
For more Travel Agent News
More by Linda Truilo
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS