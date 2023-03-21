Discover Catalonia Hotels & Resorts With Travel Agent Academy
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Janeen Christoff March 21, 2023
Discover Catalonia Hotels & Resorts
Travel advisors looking to capitalize on repeat business can learn what keeps clients coming back to Catalonia Hotels & Resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
Advisors will learn what distinguishes the setting and ambiance of each property, along with stand-out amenities through the Catalonia Hotels & Resorts specialist program through Travel Agent Academy.
