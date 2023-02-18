Discover Florida's Historic Coast With Travel Agent Academy
Janeen Christoff February 18, 2023
An Historic Destination
Travel advisors can lure their clients in with this historic destination. Through the St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra Specialist program on Travel Agent Academy, advisors have the chance to learn about one of the nation's oldest and most historic stretches of oceanfront and discover which historic sites and natural attractions will fascinate travelers of all ages.
There are recommendations for all types of food and drink enthusiasts as well as insight into accommodation options from five-star resorts to boutique hotels and local inns.
Travel advisors will know precisely when to send clients who are planning or celebrating a special occasion and learn about the region's popular and lively festivals.
