Discover the Tradition, History and Culture of Korea as a Specialist
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Janeen Christoff March 03, 2023
Dream Vacation Destination
Bring a dream vacation to life for your clients selling Korea. The Korea Travel Specialist program explores this fascinating country and its incredible diversity. Travel advisors can become experts on the experiences and special interests this country has to offer clients. With more than 5,000 years of tradition, history and culture as well as natural wonders, unique cuisine and more, travelers will be mesmerized by all that Korea has to offer.
