How Becoming an Allianz Partners Specialist Benefits Your Clients
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Patrick Clarke July 19, 2022
Protecting Your Clients While Increasing Your Earning Potential
The COVID-19 pandemic cast a spotlight on the importance of travel insurance and protecting your clients and their trips while bringing in more commissions starts with gaining the expertise and tools to effectively sell a travel insurance plan tailored to their needs. The free, newly-revised Allianz Partners Specialist Program from Travel Agent Academy details why offering travel insurance is such as key part of the travel sales process as well as why it pays to team up with a dedicated third-party partner like Allianz.
Over the course of three chapters, students will learn all about the award-winning travel insurance and assistance provider as well as the myriad of ways the right Allianz policy can protect their clients while helping them maximize their earning potential. A step-by-step overview of your customers' experiences with Allianz Travel Insurance, from pre-booking to post-trip, is also included along with key sales tactics. For those who may be unfamiliar, here are a few of the benefits Allianz can offer your clients.
