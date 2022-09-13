Last updated: 06:32 PM ET, Tue September 13 2022

gallery icon How to Become a RIU Specialist

Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Janeen Christoff September 13, 2022

1/9
Couple cheers in the pool in Punta Cana
Couple cheers in the pool in Punta Cana. (photo courtesy of RIU Hotels & Resorts)

Become a RIU Specialist Today!

Popular all-inclusive hotel brand RIU Hotels & Resorts is a family-operated hotel chain that dates back more than 70 years to 1953. The company has resorts are located in some of the world's top destinations and offer clients an unparalleled experience.

To become an expert in all things RIU, travel advisors are invited to the RIU Specialist Campus. Here, they can complete a course and become officially certified as RIU Specialists and receive specific benefits, including a diploma to showcase their achievement, a digital welcome kit and 2,300 RIU Partner Club points upon the first booking as well as 500 bonus points for completing the RIU Updates chapter. Graduates also receive special promotions after certification. 

1/9

For more information on Travel Agent Academy, Mexico, Caribbean

For more Travel Agent News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS