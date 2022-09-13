How to Become a RIU Specialist
Become a RIU Specialist Today!
Popular all-inclusive hotel brand RIU Hotels & Resorts is a family-operated hotel chain that dates back more than 70 years to 1953. The company has resorts are located in some of the world's top destinations and offer clients an unparalleled experience.
To become an expert in all things RIU, travel advisors are invited to the RIU Specialist Campus. Here, they can complete a course and become officially certified as RIU Specialists and receive specific benefits, including a diploma to showcase their achievement, a digital welcome kit and 2,300 RIU Partner Club points upon the first booking as well as 500 bonus points for completing the RIU Updates chapter. Graduates also receive special promotions after certification.
