How Travel Agents Can Sell Dream Destination Weddings Stateside
Travel Agent The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel Linda Truilo May 26, 2022
Radiating Romance in the US
The Fort Myers area offers so much of what many couples look for in a destination to host their wedding – year-round warm weather, pristine white-sand beaches, beautiful vistas and opportunities to create outdoor ceremonies in a variety of settings. All this without the wedding party having to leave the continental U.S. If your wedding clients have fond memories of vacationing in Florida, then Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods might be the perfect recommendation. This slideshow will help you paint the picture of what a Fort Myers wedding, honeymoon or proposal could be like.
