Imagining Miami in a Myriad of Ways Will Help Increase Sales
Linda Truilo March 15, 2022
Much More Than a Cruise Port
Many of your cruise clients have probably embarked from Miami on sailings around the Caribbean Sea and beyond, and perhaps you booked them for a one-night stay either pre- or post-cruise. If they liked what they saw, then they are ripe for having a whole world of experiences opened to them to warrant much longer stays in Greater Miami and Miami Beach. And if your clients have never been to the area but would like the convenience of seeing and doing a fascinating variety of things domestically and all in one place, then you will serve them well by learning about this destination filled with outdoor fun, art, history, great food, nightlife and a variety of cultures.
