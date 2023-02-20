Journey to Miami and the Beaches With Travel Agent Academy
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Janeen Christoff February 19, 2023
Vibrant Neighborhoods and White-Sand Beaches
Visitors will find a range of experiences when they visit the Greater Miami area. Charming neighborhoods full of Art Deco and Florentine architecture set the area apart and white-sand beaches and a bustling culinary and entertainment scene await.
Travel advisors who want to learn to sell the Greater Miami area and learn more about all that is offered can become Greater Miami and Miami Beach Travel Specialists through Travel Agent Academy's course.
