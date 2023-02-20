Last updated: 05:53 PM ET, Mon February 20 2023

Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Janeen Christoff February 19, 2023

View of downtown Miami
PHOTO: View of downtown Miami, Florida. (photo via aphotostory/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Vibrant Neighborhoods and White-Sand Beaches

Visitors will find a range of experiences when they visit the Greater Miami area. Charming neighborhoods full of Art Deco and Florentine architecture set the area apart and white-sand beaches and a bustling culinary and entertainment scene await. 

Travel advisors who want to learn to sell the Greater Miami area and learn more about all that is offered can become Greater Miami and Miami Beach Travel Specialists through Travel Agent Academy's course.

