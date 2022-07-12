Learn About Becoming a Malta Travel Specialist
Why Should You Become a Malta Travel Specialist?
Malta is one of the smallest countries in the world, consisting of the islands of Malta, Gozo and Comino, just 58 miles from Sicily in the Mediterranean Sea.
A true gem of the ancient world, it's home to 7,000 years of human history, an incredible culinary scene and beautiful beaches and dive spots. It's also well-positioned to welcome all types of travelers, from luxury clients to budget-conscious backpackers.
Curious to learn more about Malta's travel specialist program? Click through the slideshow to learn more!
