Learn About Florida's Historic Coast and Treat Your Clients to a Little Bit of Everything
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Linda Truilo March 31, 2022
A Great Mix of Florida Fun Awaits Families in St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra
While iconic amusement parks lure many families down to the Sunshine State, parents seeking to balance their vacations with a great mix of outdoor adventure, relaxation on the beach and fun exploration of colonial America should check out Florida's Historic Coast. Here the city of St. Augustine, founded by the Spanish in 1565, beckons with attractions from its centuries-long past – complete with forts to explore and pirate tales to thrill to. Meanwhile, Ponte Vedra offers a haven of golf courses and family-friendly resorts. Pristine beaches and beautiful national parks complete the setting for a family vacation that can be as exciting or relaxing as your clients wish it to be. Click through to learn more.
Sponsored Content
