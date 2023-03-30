Last updated: 12:16 PM ET, Thu March 30 2023

Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Janeen Christoff March 30, 2023

Downtown Tampa, Florida skyline over the Hillsborough Rive
Downtown Tampa, Florida skyline over the Hillsborough River. (photo via SeanPavonePhoto / getty images)

Tampa Bay Specialist Program

Travel advisors can become experts on Tampa Bay with the specialist program available through Travel Agent Academy. Clients will love discovering the culturally diverse, outdoorsy and adventurous destination, and this program has been updated within the last year to further enhance advisors' learning opportunities with added language capability and even more in-depth information. 

