Learn the Ins and Outs of Hawaii by Becoming a Destination Specialist
Codie Liermann April 24, 2022
No More COVID-19 Arrival Protocols
On March 25, 2022, Hawaii lifted the Safe Travels program requirements for United States citizens visiting the islands. Travelers no longer have to create a Safe Travels account, prove they have COVID-19 vaccinations or take a pre-travel test.
“The program played a key role in keeping Hawaii's residents safe before vaccinations were widely available, and during the surges we've seen through this pandemic,” said Hawaii Tourism Authority President John De Fries.
“Bringing the Safe Travels program to a close reflects the progress we have made as a state, and Governor Ige's decision is a good balance of maintaining reasonable health precautions while reopening our society and economy.”
