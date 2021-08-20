Learn To Sell a Bucket List Vacation by Becoming a Japan Travel Specialist
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Patrick Clarke August 20, 2021
Mastering Japan
As the world reopens and more travelers seek to explore internationally, Japan is returning to the top of many bucket lists and is among the top 10 most sought-after destinations of high net worth clients. For travel advisors, selling this spectacular place starts with securing the knowledge, confidence, insights, tips and tools en route to mastering all that it has to offer their clients. That's where the Japan Travel Specialist E-Learning Program from Travel Agent Academy comes into play. Read on to find out about all this program has to offer, how it works and the invaluable benefits for course graduates.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
For more information on Travel Agent Academy, Japan
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS