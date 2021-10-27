Let Florida's Historic Coast Set the Stage for Your Group's Next Celebration
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Linda Truilo October 27, 2021
St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra
Looking for a unique domestic destination for a client's wedding, family reunion, quinceañera, proposal or friend getaway? Perhaps where Old World charm meets Gilded Age luxury – with upscale modern amenities and ample opportunities for outdoor activity and cultural enrichment? As the oldest, continuously inhabited settlement founded by Europeans in the U.S., St. Augustine has learned a thing or two over the centuries about putting on celebrations. And together with neighboring Ponte Vedra – a golf mecca boasting pristine beaches and top resorts – it is eager to help you create fantastic moments for your couples, wedding parties, families and other groups. Read on for a sampling of ideas.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Help Your Clients Maximize the Mediterranean by Becoming a Malta Specialist
-
For more information on Travel Agent Academy, Florida
For more Travel Agent News
More by Linda Truilo
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS