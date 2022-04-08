Mastering the Florida Keys With Key Lime Academy
Becoming a Florida Keys Expert
The Florida Keys is a unique destination that checks virtually every box. Appealing to travelers of all types, including solo vacationers, couples, families and multi-generational groups, the sun-drenched island chain is easily accessed from South Florida's major airports and doesn't require a passport. World-class water sports, legendary fishing and diving, precious wildlife, mouthwatering seafood, lively nightlife and festivals and unrivaled history and culture make America's Caribbean a must-visit. While it could be said that the Florida Keys practically sells itself, travel advisors looking to get a leg up on the competition and boost their business will want to master this diverse destination via Key Lime Academy, a free source of "edutainment" for registered travel advisors guaranteed to not only inspire but equip students with the knowledge, insights and tools to sell the Keys with confidence.
