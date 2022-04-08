Last updated: 04:00 AM ET, Fri April 08 2022

gallery icon Mastering the Florida Keys With Key Lime Academy

Patrick Clarke April 08, 2022

Key West Hemingway home
Ernest Hemingway’s home at 907 Whitehead St in Key West. (Photo by Laurence Norah courtesy of Florida Keys News Bureau)

Becoming a Florida Keys Expert

The Florida Keys is a unique destination that checks virtually every box. Appealing to travelers of all types, including solo vacationers, couples, families and multi-generational groups, the sun-drenched island chain is easily accessed from South Florida's major airports and doesn't require a passport. World-class water sports, legendary fishing and diving, precious wildlife, mouthwatering seafood, lively nightlife and festivals and unrivaled history and culture make America's Caribbean a must-visit. While it could be said that the Florida Keys practically sells itself, travel advisors looking to get a leg up on the competition and boost their business will want to master this diverse destination via Key Lime Academy, a free source of "edutainment" for registered travel advisors guaranteed to not only inspire but equip students with the knowledge, insights and tools to sell the Keys with confidence. 

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

