Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Tue January 31 2023

gallery icon New Saudi Arabia Education Program Coming to Travel Agent Academy

Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy TravelPulse Staff January 31, 2023

1/7
Edge of the World, Saudi Arabia
Edge of the World. (photo courtesy of Saudi Tourism Authority)

Saudi Arabia Education Program

Travel advisors will soon be able to learn more about booking travel to Saudi Arabia with Travel Agent Academy. 

Saudi Arabia is an emerging destination that is garnering interest from travelers around the world. 

1/7

For more information on Travel Agent Academy, Saudi Arabia

For more Travel Agent News

More by TravelPulse Staff

TravelPulse Logo

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS