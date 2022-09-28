Now Is the Time to Broaden Your Japan Sales
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Linda Truilo September 28, 2022
Help Your Clients Discover Their Own Japan
With its iconic sites -- both ancient and modern -- complemented by a genuine hospitality steeped in tradition, Japan is quickly regaining its pre-pandemic momentum as a tourism hotspot. So now is the time to learn not only the basics of this multifaceted destination but also where to send clients for a more personal experience of Japan enjoyed at their own pace. Here are a few suggestions to share with your clients.
