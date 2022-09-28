Last updated: 05:13 PM ET, Wed September 28 2022

gallery icon Now Is the Time to Broaden Your Japan Sales

Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Linda Truilo September 28, 2022

1/10
View of Tokyo skyline at sunset in Japan. (photo via f11photo / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: View of Tokyo skyline at sunset. (photo via f11photo/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Help Your Clients Discover Their Own Japan

With its iconic sites -- both ancient and modern -- complemented by a genuine hospitality steeped in tradition, Japan is quickly regaining its pre-pandemic momentum as a tourism hotspot. So now is the time to learn not only the basics of this multifaceted destination but also where to send clients for a more personal experience of Japan enjoyed at their own pace. Here are a few suggestions to share with your clients.

1/10

For more information on Travel Agent Academy, Japan

For more Travel Agent News

More by Linda Truilo

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS