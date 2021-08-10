Previewing Travel Agent Academy's Guadeloupe Islands Specialist Course
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Patrick Clarke August 10, 2021
Selling Guadeloupe
Guadeloupe has reopened to fully vaccinated travelers so there's never been a better time for travel advisors to reacquaint themselves with this one-of-a-kind destination by becoming a Guadeloupe Islands Specialist. Plus, travel professionals who graduate from Travel Agent Academy's free Guadeloupe Islands Specialist course by August 31, 2021, will be entered to win a four-night stay for two at La Créole Beach Hotel & Spa. Here's a preview of just a few of the key facts and details about Guadeloupe and selling tips that enrollees can learn from the convenience of their home office this summer.
Master the Guadeloupe Islands and Give Your Clients What They Crave
