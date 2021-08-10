Last updated: 07:00 AM ET, Tue August 10 2021

Previewing Travel Agent Academy's Guadeloupe Islands Specialist Course

Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Patrick Clarke August 10, 2021

Guadeloupe Islands Specialist course
Guadeloupe Islands Specialist course. (photo courtesy of Northstar Travel Group)

Selling Guadeloupe

Guadeloupe has reopened to fully vaccinated travelers so there's never been a better time for travel advisors to reacquaint themselves with this one-of-a-kind destination by becoming a Guadeloupe Islands Specialist. Plus, travel professionals who graduate from Travel Agent Academy's free Guadeloupe Islands Specialist course by August 31, 2021, will be entered to win a four-night stay for two at La Créole Beach Hotel & Spa. Here's a preview of just a few of the key facts and details about Guadeloupe and selling tips that enrollees can learn from the convenience of their home office this summer.

