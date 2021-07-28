RIU Hotels & Resorts Innovates To Meet Guests' Needs
Travel Agent RIU Hotels & Resorts Linda Truilo July 28, 2021
RIU Puts Guests' Needs First
A family-operated hotel chain founded nearly 70 years ago, RIU Hotels & Resorts has properties in the Caribbean, Africa, Europe and the U.S. that are dedicated to crafting the perfect guest experience, whether it's a family getaway, romantic wedding, business conference, golf extravaganza or a friend-bonding experience. One of the many reasons behind RIU's success is its ability to focus on what guests value most and to evolve to meet those needs. To help agents stay on top of its new or renovated properties, packages and services, RIU frequently updates its training program at TravelAgentAcadamy.com. Follow this slideshow for a glimpse of the innovations that await your clients.
