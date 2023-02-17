Last updated: 06:08 PM ET, Fri February 17 2023

Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Janeen Christoff February 16, 2023

Small town of Magome, Kiso Valley, Japan.
PHOTO: Small town of Magome, Kiso Valley, Japan. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/blanscape)

Sell Endless Discoveries

Japan is a country that blends the ultra-modern with ancient treasures and where there is always something new to explore. 

There are endless discoveries awaiting travelers who can explore the country's history through its monuments, castles, shrines and museums as well as experience its festivals, entertainment, dining and shopping.

Travel advisors can become Japan Travel Specialists and sell the country like a pro. 

