Travel Agent RIU Hotels & Resorts Janeen Christoff December 30, 2022
RIU Hotels & Resorts offers travel advisors a great way to become an expert in all things RIU. The RIU Specialist Campus with Travel Agent Academy offers official certification as well as access to exclusive benefits.
