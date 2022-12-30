Last updated: 07:00 AM ET, Fri December 30 2022

gallery icon Sell RIU Hotels & Resorts as a RIU Specialist

Travel Agent RIU Hotels & Resorts Janeen Christoff December 30, 2022

Riu Palace Macao Hotel
Riu Palace Macao Hotel. (photo courtesy of RIU Hotels & Resorts)

Learn to Sell RIU Hotels & Resorts

RIU Hotels & Resorts offers travel advisors a great way to become an expert in all things RIU. The RIU Specialist Campus with Travel Agent Academy offers official certification as well as access to exclusive benefits. 

