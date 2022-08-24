The Perks of Becoming a Jamaica Travel Specialist
August 24, 2022
Jamaica is open without restrictions this summer, making it the perfect time for your clients to start planning for their next getaway to this spirited Caribbean destination. Inspiring the confidence in them to do so requires a vast knowledge of this one-of-a-kind island as well as the tips, tools and resources to not only book their vacation but ensure that it's one of their most memorable. And why not be rewarded for those bookings in the process? Enter the Jamaica Travel Specialist Program now available through Travel Agent Academy. The program has already produced tens of thousands of specialists who are now able to not only record their bookings but earn rewards like cash bonuses and take advantage of special perks such as gaining access to FAM trips, informative seminars and special discounts and add-ons for their clients.
