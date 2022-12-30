Travel Agent Academy Helps You Find New Ways to Sell Legendary Tokyo
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Linda Truilo December 29, 2022
Tapping into Tokyo's Trends
Tokyo, the world's largest city and an innovator when it comes to enhancing contemporary life among ancient treasures, has risen to meet recent international travel challenges in particularly creative ways. In its just-launched Tokyo Specialist Program at Travel Agent Academy, you will be introduced to some of the destination's most notable initiatives in the areas of sustainability and wellness, as well as learn about enlightened ways to travel when personal space and customization are top priorities. This slide show presents just a few of the program's top take-aways when advising clients on visiting Tokyo.
For more information on Travel Agent Academy, Tokyo, Japan
For more Travel Agent News
More by Linda Truilo
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS