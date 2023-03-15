Travel Agent Academy Offers Advisors Innovative Ways to Sell Tokyo
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Janeen Christoff March 15, 2023
Sell Tokyo as an Expert
As Asia bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan and its capital Tokyo continue to rise to the top of travelers' must-see lists. Travel advisors who want to sell this wondrous destination can benefit from Travel Agent Academy's Tokyo Specialist program.
This six-chapter course has many benefits for travel advisors selling Japan and Tokyo specifically.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Travel Agent Academy, Tokyo
For more Travel Agent News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS