Travel Agent Academy Presents Florida's Paradise Coast as a Fresh Dimension of the Sunshine State
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Linda Truilo June 30, 2022
The Elements of a Uniquely American Vacation Can Be Found in Naples, Marco Island and The Everglades
Clients looking for a relaxing beach vacation in pristine surroundings that nonetheless offer a luxurious experience will do well to consider Florida's Paradise Coast -- a haven of natural and artfully crafted treasures that has evolved in and around the Everglades. Near the edge of this great American national park, visitors will find the sophisticated seaside city of Naples and the casually elegant Marco Island -- along with a distinctive local culture that embraces everything from art galleries and creative cuisine to golf and swamp buggy races to roadside attractions. This slideshow will explain some of the destination's most compelling features to inspire a vacation like no other.
