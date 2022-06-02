Travel Agent Academy Presents Guadeloupe as the Next Choice for Your Caribbean Travelers
Linda Truilo June 02, 2022
Exploring France in the Heart of the Caribbean
It's located in the midst of the Lesser Antilles, where it welcomes smaller cruise ships and frequent flights, but Guadeloupe has the allure of an out-of-the-way, pristine destination that glistens with quaint charm. This cluster of five main islands is actually a department of France and as such enjoys reliable roads and transportation, as well as an impressive inventory of hotels and resorts. Best of all, Guadeloupe blends French, Creole and other cultures with the breathtaking beauty of seascapes carved by volcanic activity and of picturesque towns stretching along sunlit bays. Click to find out why this French island makes a great choice for travelers looking for something new in the Caribbean.
