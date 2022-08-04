Travel Agent Academy Shows How to Open Florida’s Historic Coast to New Clients
The U.S. usually isn’t top of mind with travelers interested in exploring centuries-old historical treasures – but there is one town on the continental U.S. that actually has roots in the Renaissance period. And not only does it boast nearly 500 years of history, but it also offers a remarkable culinary scene as well as enough outdoor activities and attractions to keep adventurers busy under the sun for a long while – plus it has beautiful beaches! The town, of course, is St. Augustine, which, along with Ponte Vedra, forms Florida’s Historic Coast. Read on for ways to entice your clients to spend some time in this area.
