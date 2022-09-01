Why You Should Become a St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra Specialist
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Lacey Pfalz September 01, 2022
Why You Should Become a St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra Specialist
St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra are located along the Atlantic Coast of northern Florida. The two comprise what's known as Florida's Historic Coast, home to history dating back to Indigenous times and the beginning of European exploration of the Americas in the 1500s. Known for its unique history, beautiful beaches, delicious foodie culture and more, the Historic Coast is a great destination for travel advisors to specialize in because it's great for so many different types of travelers. Curious to learn more?
Sponsored Content
-
Luxury All Inclusive Labor Day SalePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Travel Agent Academy, Florida
For more Travel Agent News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS