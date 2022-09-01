Last updated: 08:17 PM ET, Thu September 01 2022

gallery icon Why You Should Become a St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra Specialist

Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Lacey Pfalz September 01, 2022

1/8
PHOTO: St. Augustine Florida (photo via SeanPavonePhoto / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)
St. Augustine, Florida. (Photo via SeanPavonePhoto / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Why You Should Become a St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra Specialist

St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra are located along the Atlantic Coast of northern Florida. The two comprise what's known as Florida's Historic Coast, home to history dating back to Indigenous times and the beginning of European exploration of the Americas in the 1500s. Known for its unique history, beautiful beaches, delicious foodie culture and more, the Historic Coast is a great destination for travel advisors to specialize in because it's great for so many different types of travelers. Curious to learn more? 

1/8

For more information on Travel Agent Academy, Florida

For more Travel Agent News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS