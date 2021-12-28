JetBlue Vacations Offering 10 Deals During End of Year Sale
Vacation Packages Patrick Clarke December 28, 2021
'10 Deals' End of Year Sale
JetBlue Vacations is closing out 2021 and ringing in 2022 with not one but 10 spectacular deals during its End of Year Sale. The savings are available now through Monday, January 3, 2022, at JetBlueVacations.com. Here's a breakdown of all 10 ways to save this holiday season.
Comments
