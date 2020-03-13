11 US Airports Chosen to Receive Flyers From Europe
March 13, 2020
President Trump’s travel ban on visitors from Europe starts tonight, March 13, at midnight, leaving many American travelers scrambling to get home.
When they do, they will be funneled through U.S. airports scattered in virtually every zone across the country.
The Centers for Disease Control has approved 11 facilities that will receive Americans returning from Europe, travelers who will then undergo screening and be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Those 11 airports are:
Atlanta (ATL)
Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)
Detroit (DTW)
Newark (EWR)
Honolulu (HNL)
New York-JFK (JFK)
Los Angeles (LAX)
Chicago-O’Hare (ORD)
Seattle (SEA)
San Francisco (SFO)
Washington-Dulles (IAD)
Details about the screening procedures that Americans and permanent residents coming from the 26 countries included in the ban are not yet available, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman said Thursday.
“At this time, we are working quickly with our partners to operationalize a plan which will outline where these travelers will be routed and what the screening process will be,” said Benjamin Haynes.
Previous screening processes for travelers entering the U.S. from coronavirus hotspots Iran, Italy, China and South Korea — countries with widespread outbreaks — included a questionnaire about travel history and symptoms, as well as temperature tests.
