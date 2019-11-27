2019 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Airline Deals
November 27, 2019
Whether you're giving the gift of travel this year or treating yourself to a well-deserved getaway, there are plenty of phenomenal flight deals to take advantage of this holiday season with a handful of domestic and international airlines launching Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
Here are some of the best available in the coming days.
Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines' nationwide holiday sale ends Thanksgiving night at 11:59 p.m. PT but features flight deals from $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip. Sale fares are valid for continental U.S. travel December 10 through May 20, 2020; interisland Hawaii travel December 17 through May 20, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico January 13 through March 5, 2020 and April 14 through May 14, 2020 and international travel January 7 through March 5, 2020 and April 14 through May 14, 2020.
Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines is offering Black Friday deals on domestic and international flights now through December 1. Meanwhile, Delta Vacations is celebrating the season by offering $350 off or up to 35,000 bonus miles on vacation package bookings with the promo codes SMCHOICEA (savings) and SMCHOICEB (miles) through December 15.
Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines plans to offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday fares on select flights between the neighbor islands and the mainland on its website starting on Thanksgiving. However, now through November 28, the carrier is offering deals between Honolulu and neighbor islands for as little as $59 one-way for travel January 19 through March 6, 2020.
Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines' annual Black Friday sale returns November 29 and the carrier is promising significant savings once again this year. However, you'll have to head to AlaskaAir.com after midnight on Thanksgiving to find out what savings await.
Aer Lingus
Ireland's flag carrier Aer Lingus is offering "Black Flyday" deals featuring $100 off roundtrip economy fares and $200 off roundtrip business class fares on flights between North America and Europe. Book online by December 3 for travel from January 1 through March 8, 2020. Select destinations include Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, London, Madrid, Paris and Rome, among others.
Scandinavian Airlines
Now through December 3, Stockholm-based Scandinavian Airlines is offering discounted roundtrip fares between $349 and $449 from the U.S. to popular cities throughout Europe for travel between January 8 and May 14, 2020.
Qatar Airways
Award-winning Gulf carrier Qatar Airways is offering savings of $150 on economy bookings from the U.S. to places like Adelaide, Da Nang, Bali, Nairobi, Perth, and Tbilisi and up to $300 off its roundtrip business class fares featuring the luxe Qsuite to destinations such as Bangkok, Johannesburg, Melbourne and Nairobi this holiday season. The carrier's Black Friday sale is available at qatarairways.com using the promo code FLYDAY through December 1 for travel beginning January 10, 2020.
Emirates
Another Gulf carrier, Emirates will participate in Black Friday this year by offering roundtrip economy tickets for travel from the U.S. to destinations all over the globe from $449. Emirates' U.S. gateways include New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Dallas, Seattle, Houston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Orlando and Miami.
