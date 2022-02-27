$5 Billion in Grants Available for Airports
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 27, 2022
What so far have been words on paper in the infrastructure bill that passed in November of 2021 are starting to become reality.
U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Chair of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, announced this week that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened the application process for the first $1 billion of airport infrastructure grant opportunities.
The grants – $1 billion a year over five years – are part of the new Airport Terminal Program, created as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Improving airport infrastructure has long been an issue in aviation, but rarely have federal funds been available.
The competitive program is designed to award grants to eligible airports to modernize and replace aging facilities, expand capacity and passenger access, increase sustainable and energy efficient infrastructure and deliver better customer experiences to historically disadvantaged populations.
The FAA Notice of Funding Opportunity outlines the criteria for airports to apply. Airports must submit eligible projects by March 28, 2022.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Experience the Mediterranean Like Never Before Aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS