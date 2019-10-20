84-Year-Old Army Veteran Challenges TSA Agent to Push-Up Contest
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti October 20, 2019
One can only guess at the conversation that might've spurred 84-year-old Vietnam veteran Lt. Col. Maggie DeSanti to challenge an airport TSA agent to drop and do ten push-ups on the floor of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
But, that’s exactly what she did, just before boarding her flight bound for Washington D.C. on October 15, 2019.
And, to the delight of onlookers, the former U.S. Army nurse—whose military career saw her rappelling out of helicopters to treat wounded soldiers during the Vietnam War—delivered the goods.
Dressed in her vintage Army uniform (which still fits, since she obviously stays in shape!) and wearing a full leg-brace underneath, DeSanti completed a set of ten push-ups without pausing.
Their good-natured competition complete, DeSanti and the TSA worker were all laughs and smiles as they got to their feet, then posed for a few snaps together.
Fox News reported that DeSanti was making the trip to experience the memorials and sights of Washington D.C. free of charge, thanks to local non-profit organization Honor Flight Arizona, which has so far flown over 3,000 veterans to see the nation’s capital at no cost.
Her group is scheduled to make its return to Phoenix on Thursday, October 24.
For more information, visit HonorFlightAZ.org.
