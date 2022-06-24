Last updated: 03:50 PM ET, Fri June 24 2022

A-List Airport Terminal Opening in Atlanta

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff June 24, 2022

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 717-200 at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
PHOTO: A Delta Air Lines Boeing 717-200 at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

A private airport terminal operator is opening a location at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

PS and formerly known as The Private Suite, which has operated a similar terminal at Los Angeles International Airport since 2017 that is known to cater to celebrities and the well-heeled, will be bringing PS's services to Atlanta.

ADVERTISING

“The city of Atlanta is one of the few places where a PS terminal will be a perfect fit,” said PS co-CEO Joshua Gausman in a statement.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Corp. Sees Best Quarter for Bookings Since Pandemic...

USTOA Congressional delegation

USTOA Members Tackle Key Issues on Capitol Hill

Humboldt Redwoods State Park, California.

The Great American Road Trip Goes Electric

travel, save, savings, money, cash, discounts, deals, packing, suitcase, luggage, passport, phone, vacation, summer, beach

Experts Have Mixed Feelings on Fall Travel Season

Atlanta is an ideal place for such a terminal, with its booming film industry bringing numerous A-list celebrities to the city and surrounding areas.

PS is partnering with Signature Aviation and will lease one of Signature's two buildings located on the north side of Hartsfield-Jackson. The secluded terminal will provide private security screening and Customs clearance, chauffeured transportation to and from the passenger’s aircraft and menus with food and cocktails for departures and arrivals.

An annual access membership will start at $4,850. Members pay $3,450 for use of the private suite and non-members pay $4,650.

Atlanta is the second terminal PS will operate with more planned in partnership with Signature.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States, Atlanta

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
United Airlines planes parked at airport.

United Airlines Cuts 50 Flights From Newark Ahead of 4th of July

United Airlines

Sun Country Offers New Buy Now, Pay Later Option

JetBlue to Offer Helicopter Airport Transfer Service in NYC

Expert Offers Tips for Finding Cheap Plane Tickets Amid Airfare Hike

Pilot Shortage Forces American Airlines to End Service to Four Cities

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS