A-List Airport Terminal Opening in Atlanta
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff June 24, 2022
A private airport terminal operator is opening a location at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
PS and formerly known as The Private Suite, which has operated a similar terminal at Los Angeles International Airport since 2017 that is known to cater to celebrities and the well-heeled, will be bringing PS's services to Atlanta.
“The city of Atlanta is one of the few places where a PS terminal will be a perfect fit,” said PS co-CEO Joshua Gausman in a statement.
Atlanta is an ideal place for such a terminal, with its booming film industry bringing numerous A-list celebrities to the city and surrounding areas.
PS is partnering with Signature Aviation and will lease one of Signature's two buildings located on the north side of Hartsfield-Jackson. The secluded terminal will provide private security screening and Customs clearance, chauffeured transportation to and from the passenger’s aircraft and menus with food and cocktails for departures and arrivals.
An annual access membership will start at $4,850. Members pay $3,450 for use of the private suite and non-members pay $4,650.
Atlanta is the second terminal PS will operate with more planned in partnership with Signature.
