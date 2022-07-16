Advisory Firm Waffles Again, Urges Spirit Airlines to Choose JetBlue Offer
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 16, 2022
An independent proxy advisory firm, chosen to help Spirit Airlines through its choice of either merging with Frontier Airlines or accepting a takeover bid from JetBlue Airways, has waffled in its decision yet again.
After initially advising in May that the JetBlue offer was the better deal, proxy firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) in June then encouraged Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier’s offer after a series of counter bids.
On Friday, that changed again.
Multiple media outlets, including CNBC, reported that ISS is again urging Spirit stockholders to vote against the Frontier deal and for the JetBlue offer, which it called financially “superior.”
The total value of the JetBlue takeover would be almost $1 billion more than the Frontier deal.
ISS noted in its report that having the more than $33 per share payout to Spirit shareholders right now, which is what JetBlue is offering, “may lead shareholders to conclude that the certainty of value of the cash consideration is preferable to the potential upside of the Frontier deal.”
The vote itself by Spirit has been postponed four times as its CEO and Board of Directors prefer the Frontier deal and continue to lobby for votes. The new vote is scheduled to take place on July 27.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS