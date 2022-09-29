Aeromexico To Resume Monterrey-LA Route Through Alliance With Delta
The leading alliance in the cross-border market, Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines, will restart service between Monterrey, the capital city of the Mexican state Nuevo Leon, and Los Angeles, strengthening its network of destinations.
Starting on December 15, Aeromexico will operate this route with an offer of almost 6,000 seats per month and seven weekly flights.
The flight from Monterrey to L.A. will be Monday to Sunday, 10:15 – 11:55 a.m., and from L.A. to Monterrey, Monday to Sunday, 1:10 – 6:20 p.m.
Thus, by December, Aeromexico and Delta will have 48 routes between Mexico and the U.S., with a monthly offer of more than 800,000 seats. Recently, their alliance also announced the restart of operations from the capital city of the Mexican state Nuevo León to Detroit, connecting the two cities with high business activity in the automotive industry.
L.A. is considered an exceptional airline destination, being one of Delta's main hubs and one of Aeromexico's first international destinations. In 1957, Mexico's flag carrier began flying from Mexico's capital to the flagship city of the film industry aboard the Britannia 302 aircraft, which also introduced comfort and luxury. Sixty-five years later, the route operates with around 30 weekly frequencies.
As they have done since the beginning of their Joint Collaboration Agreement, Aeromexico and Delta will continue to work to bring both countries closer together and develop increasingly integrated products and services. Currently, the alliance's customers enjoy products approved as documentation through SkyTeam's Digital Spine technology, free on-board courier (on selected equipment), approved baggage policies, and the industry's strictest safety and hygiene standards.
Through their Joint Collaboration Agreement (ACC for its acronym in Spanish), Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines have created the leading cross-border airline alliance between Mexico and the United States. This agreement allows better connectivity and more schedule options that benefit the customers of both airlines.
Aeromexico offers greater access from its hub in Mexico City. At the same time, Delta has a strong presence in the United States through its hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis- St. Paul, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City, and Seattle.
Other Routes
Monterrey is consolidated as one of the gateways to Europe through direct flights to Madrid and a critical connectivity center for the national economic impulse, facilitating the development of business and tourism.
With the operations of the second phase from the modern Terminal B of Monterrey International Airport, Aeromexico will increase its offer by 43 percent compared to what is currently operated, with a total of more than 240,000 seats per month.
The flagship carrier of Mexico will start in 2023 operating around 100 domestic and international routes.
