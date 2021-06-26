After Backlash, Frontier Airlines Rescinds "COVID Recovery Charge"
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 26, 2021
Facing backlash on social media and elsewhere, Frontier Airlines has rescinded a “COVID recovery charge” that was in place for less than a month.
The Denver-based airline was charging passengers an extra $1.59 per ticket to help offset costs associated with the pandemic, including personal protection equipment such as shields and face masks, as well as costs related to sanitizing planes.
The fee "was meant to provide transparency and delineate what portion of the fare was going toward Covid-related business recovery, including repayment of a CARES Act loan from the U.S. Government," a Frontier spokesperson stated in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. "However, to avoid misinterpretation, the airline will discontinue the practice of breaking out this category within its overall promoted fares.”
Once the story broke and was picked up by many in the national media this week, the reaction was largely critical.
Many noted that Frontier was one of 10 U.S. airlines that accepted a total of $50 billion from the federal government dating back to March of 2020 as part of a bailout.
Frontier Airlines is like a plastic fold up chair in the sky. Covid recovery charge to clean?? I know they got some government grant money, where'd it go? While I do love the animals on the plane, nickle and diming customers at every turn is a sure fire way to lose them.— DelgadoChris (@Chrissydelgado8) June 22, 2021
The move also comes just over a week after the airline discontinued pre-boarding temperature screens, as first reported by USA Today. Airlines generally avoided introducing fees after COVID-19 hit and obliterated travel.
Wow! Didn’t they get bailout money?— diane (@diane90537970) June 23, 2021
Frontier did try adding a charge to block the middle seat between passengers, but withdrew that fee as well in May of last year after drawing negative reviews.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS