After Backlash, Frontier Airlines Rescinds "COVID Recovery Charge"

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 26, 2021

Frontier aircraft
Frontier aircraft. (photo courtesy of Frontier Airlines)

Facing backlash on social media and elsewhere, Frontier Airlines has rescinded a “COVID recovery charge” that was in place for less than a month.

The Denver-based airline was charging passengers an extra $1.59 per ticket to help offset costs associated with the pandemic, including personal protection equipment such as shields and face masks, as well as costs related to sanitizing planes.

The fee "was meant to provide transparency and delineate what portion of the fare was going toward Covid-related business recovery, including repayment of a CARES Act loan from the U.S. Government," a Frontier spokesperson stated in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. "However, to avoid misinterpretation, the airline will discontinue the practice of breaking out this category within its overall promoted fares.”

Once the story broke and was picked up by many in the national media this week, the reaction was largely critical.

Many noted that Frontier was one of 10 U.S. airlines that accepted a total of $50 billion from the federal government dating back to March of 2020 as part of a bailout.

The move also comes just over a week after the airline discontinued pre-boarding temperature screens, as first reported by USA Today. Airlines generally avoided introducing fees after COVID-19 hit and obliterated travel.

Frontier did try adding a charge to block the middle seat between passengers, but withdrew that fee as well in May of last year after drawing negative reviews.

Rich Thomaselli
