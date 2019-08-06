Aggressive Couple Forces Flight to Divert
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 06, 2019
An EasyJet flight from London to Gibraltar was forced to divert to Bordeaux, France Monday night after a couple became aggressive toward cabin crew.
The U.K.'s Express reported that the two passengers were escorted off of the flight by police, with witnesses saying fellow travelers cheered their unexpected departure.
"We can confirm that flight EZY8905 from London Gatwick to Gibraltar was required to divert to Bordeaux and met by police as a result of two passengers behaving disruptively," said an EasyJet spokesman. "The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority."
"Our cabin crew is trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time," he added. "Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behavior towards our staff."
A passenger who boarded the return flight from Gibraltar to the U.K. said the crew was "very honest" about the incident.
"Once the flight landed, passengers were vocal when coming off the plane past us," Emma-Claire Wilson told the Mirror Online.
"The staff on the flight were very honest with us when we got on board and informed us all fully that the couple disembarked in France due to aggression and violence towards the crew which made the flight unsafe to continue."
In the past week alone, a handful of celebrities have made headlines for being kicked off of their flights, including pro skateboarder and reality television star Bam Margera, pro golfer Thorbjorn Olesen and rapper Busta Rhymes. The latter two incidents also occurred on a British airline.
