aha! Offering Half-Priced Airfare for Kids This Father's Day
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 17, 2022
ExpressJet Airlines' new leisure brand aha! has announced special half-price airfare for children as part of its Kids Fly 50 Percent Off program available to book this Father's Day weekend for travel taking place between June 20 and September 30, 2022.
All aha! routes qualify for the discounted fares, which must be booked by Monday, June 20. To qualify, kids must be ages 2-15 and traveling with an adult booked in the "Standard" fare class on the same itinerary.
aha! currently serves 10 different U.S. destinations, including Reno, Nevada; Ontario/Los Angeles, California; Bakersfield, California; Medford/Ashland, Oregon; Eugene/Springfield, Oregon; Pasco/Tri-Cities, Washington; Redmond/Bend, Oregon; Fresno, California; Spokane, Washington and Palm Springs, California. The airline will debut new routes to Santa Rosa, California on July 14 and Idaho Falls, Idaho starting on August 22.
"The last thing that dad wants is six-to-ten hours of 'are we there yet?'," Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit, said in a statement. "With the gift of affordable travel on a quick, nonstop flight, dad gets to enjoy the view out of the window instead of climbing prices at the gas pump."
To take advantage of this weekend's offer, contact your travel advisor, visit flyaha.com or call the aha! contact center at 775-439-0888.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS