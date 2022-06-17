Last updated: 01:48 PM ET, Fri June 17 2022

aha! Offering Half-Priced Airfare for Kids This Father's Day

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 17, 2022

kid, airport, minor, child, airplane
A young kid pushes a cart through an airport. (photo via E+ / nazar_ab)

ExpressJet Airlines' new leisure brand aha! has announced special half-price airfare for children as part of its Kids Fly 50 Percent Off program available to book this Father's Day weekend for travel taking place between June 20 and September 30, 2022.

All aha! routes qualify for the discounted fares, which must be booked by Monday, June 20. To qualify, kids must be ages 2-15 and traveling with an adult booked in the "Standard" fare class on the same itinerary.

aha! currently serves 10 different U.S. destinations, including Reno, Nevada; Ontario/Los Angeles, California; Bakersfield, California; Medford/Ashland, Oregon; Eugene/Springfield, Oregon; Pasco/Tri-Cities, Washington; Redmond/Bend, Oregon; Fresno, California; Spokane, Washington and Palm Springs, California. The airline will debut new routes to Santa Rosa, California on July 14 and Idaho Falls, Idaho starting on August 22.

"The last thing that dad wants is six-to-ten hours of 'are we there yet?'," Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit, said in a statement. "With the gift of affordable travel on a quick, nonstop flight, dad gets to enjoy the view out of the window instead of climbing prices at the gas pump."

To take advantage of this weekend's offer, contact your travel advisor, visit flyaha.com or call the aha! contact center at 775-439-0888.

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
