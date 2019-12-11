Air Canada Expands With Calgary-Boston, Montreal-Nashville Routes
Airlines & Airports Air Canada Jim Byers December 10, 2019
Air Canada has announced two new seasonal summer routes and added service to major U.S. destinations from Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver. New daily, non-stop services linking Montreal and Nashville, and Calgary and Boston, as well as the addition of a second daily flight between Vancouver and Newark, will give customers more choice and added convenience when travelling transborder beginning in June.
The new AC flight will be the only direct service between Calgary and Boston.
"These new routes to Nashville and Boston, the only non-stop services available, are in line with our strategic long-term plans for global expansion. As the largest foreign carrier in the U.S., these destinations were chosen based on the strength of Air Canada's North American network, allowing for quicker travel times between Canada and two of the fastest-growing economies in the U.S. Customers will be able to take advantage of plentiful connecting opportunities between our extensive domestic and global markets," said Mark Galardo, Vice President of Network Planning at Air Canada.
The flight will be operated with a mainline Airbus A319 aircraft featuring Business Class and Economy Class cabins. These flights are timed to provide excellent connectivity to and from Air Canada's Western Canada network. This seasonal route is in addition to existing service to Boston from Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Halifax.
"This (Calgary-Boston) flight is meant to connect Western Canada to Boston through Calgary, allowing for non-stop travel to Boston where visitors can enjoy the charms of Massachusetts' capital and largest city, while visitors to Calgary can take in the city's culture and make a quick trip to the Rocky Mountains," Galardo said.
The new route from Montreal to Nashville will be operated by Air Canada Express on a 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft featuring Business Class and Economy Class cabins. It complements existing year-round service to Nashville from Toronto.
"This route strengthens our position in Nashville, one of the fastest-growing markets in the U.S. It will appeal to Canadian customers who want to experience the music scene in Tennessee and also allow Nashville residents to experience the vibrant summer season in Montreal, while also allowing for onward travel through our growing Montreal hub," Galardo said.
The addition of a second daily flight between Vancouver and Newark for the summer season will enhance an important transborder connection as it is timed for optimal connectivity to Air Canada's Western Canada network and flights to Asia.
"The New York area is a very important market for Air Canada and the second daily flight rounds out our schedule and gives travellers more options when connecting through our Asia Pacific gateway in Vancouver," Galardo said.
For more information on Air Canada
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Jim Byers
United's Fantasy Flight Transports Children in Need, Families to 'North Pole'
Alaska Airlines Launches Annual Holiday Sweater Priority Boarding
Southwest Brings Back Fares From $39 During Four-Day Nationwide Sale
Airlines for America Expecting 47.5 Million Passengers During Winter Holiday Travel Period
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS