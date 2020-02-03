Last updated: 03:18 PM ET, Mon February 03 2020

Air Canada Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Plane Blows Tire, Damages Engine

Donald Wood February 03, 2020

An Air Canada plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Spain Monday after its tire exploded during takeoff and damaged an engine.

According to WHIO.com, Air Canada Flight AC837 departed Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez Airport Monday afternoon but quickly had to call for an emergency landing when debris from a damaged tire entered one of the plane’s two engines and caused a fire.

The Boeing 767 carrying 128 passengers was forced to circle the Spanish city for nearly four hours as pilots reduced the amount of fuel in the plane to reach the necessary weight for landing.

While the plane was circling the area, Spain’s Defense Ministry dispatched an F18 fighter jet to evaluate the damage done to the landing gear. Once the aircraft touched down safely at 7:13 p.m., emergency vehicles were sent to the tarmac, but no injuries were reported.

An Air Canada spokesperson said the Boeing plane has 10 tires in total and is designed to operate on one engine. Pilots are trained in regards to flying an aircraft with one engine and damaged landing gear.

“Nonetheless, an emergency was declared in order to obtain landing priority,” Air Canada said.

Spain’s air navigation authority Enaire said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

