Air Canada Increases Europe Service With Added Flights and Frequency
Air Canada is offering new services to Europe that add connectivity and increase frequency for travelers.
The airline has added flights from Montreal to Toulouse, France; from Montreal to Copenhagen; and from Toronto to Brussels.
These new flights are in addition to Air Canada's increased flight frequencies to popular European destinations such as Barcelona, Madrid, Frankfurt, London Heathrow and Edinburgh.
"We continue to pursue our disciplined approach of expanding our global network in response to anticipated demand," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada. "We are especially pleased to be adding three new strategic routes to Europe, resuming important services to Japan, and increasing frequencies to key international destinations for summer 2023."
Air Canada's new route to Toulouse will be the only year-round service between North America and southwestern France, and the flights to Brussels will offer easy onward connections throughout Europe and Africa.
The airline's new Montreal-Copenhagen route compliments its Toronto-Copenhagen route, which is increasing in frequency over the summer. Air Canada will boost flights from three times per week to five times per week.
Travelers will fly in comfort with three classes of service onboard the airline's widebody aircraft, which serves international destinations. This includes Air Canada's Signature Class with lie-flat pods.
These widebody planes also feature Premium Economy seats with larger seats and additional legroom as well as premium services. Economy features complimentary chef-inspired and designed meals, wines and beverages.
No matter what class of service travelers book, travelers have inflight entertainment, screens at every seat, hours of complimentary onboard entertainment and the opportunity to purchase Wi-Fi connectivity.
Travelers in the U.S. can take advantage of easy connections through Canada to their final destinations in Europe with same-terminal connections, shorter elapsed time and customs pre-clearance.
New Toronto-Brussels flights depart at 6:20 p.m. landing the following morning in Brussels. Return flights leave at 10:15 a.m., landing in Toronto approximately 12 hours later. Flights to Brussels begin June 1, 2023, and return flights start on June 2.
The Montreal-Toulouse flights also start on June 1 with return flights beginning June 2. Flights depart Montreal at 7:30 p.m. and return flights leave Toulouse at 1:15 p.m.
Air Canada's Montreal to Copenhagen service starts up on June 1 as well, with return flights beginning on June 2. Flights depart Montreal at 5:55 p.m. and return at 1:15 p.m.
Increased service to Europe over the summer includes more flights from Toronto to London Heathrow, which increases to four daily flights. Toronto to Edinburgh flights increase to daily from six weekly flights. There will be five weekly flights between Toronto and Copenhagen. Toronto also will have daily flights to Barcelona and six weekly flights between Toronto and Madrid.
Montreal will offer more flights to Frankfurt with 19 weekly flights in partnership with Lufthansa. Montreal to Geneva flights will take place daily and there will be four weekly flights between Montreal and Nice.
