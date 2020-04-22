Air Canada Suspends Flights to US
Airlines & Airports Air Canada Rich Thomaselli April 22, 2020
Air Canada has announced it is suspending service to the United States after the two countries extended their agreement to restrict travel across the border for another 30 days.
The last commercial flights from Canada to 11 destinations in the U.S. will be on Sunday, April 26.
The carrier said it will resume service on May 22 unless the border restrictions are renewed again. Non-essential travel between the United States and Canada was stopped on March 21 for 30 days and then renewed again for another 30 days on April 22.
Air Canada said it will waive change fees for any customer booked on a flight to the U.S.
According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., WestJet has also extended its suspension of all transborder and international flights. It stopped flying those routes on March 22 and extended the service suspension until June 4.
According to The Points Guy, excluding the days after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the suspension of service is believed to be the first time that Air Canada has not flown to the U.S. since almost 80 years ago.
For more information on Air Canada
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS